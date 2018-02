Jeff Johnson On Why BET’s “Mancave” Is Not Like Your Barbershop [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jeff Johnson explains how his new BET show, “Mancave” came to be from an idea he had twelve years ago. Jeff talks about what’s it like to make such honest TV at a time when everybody is so sensitive. He discusses why, although it’s going to give women insight into men and the misconceptions they have about them, it’s not the same environment as the barbershop.

Jeff has an interesting answer top the question of what black men think about our current president. Plus, hear what Jeff has to say about the idea of women on the show in its future. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

