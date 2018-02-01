Ericaism: Commitment To My Self-Discipline [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

After many attempts, Erica Campbell says she has officially made the commitment to her self-discipline. She got a new personal trainer! Before she wasn’t ready, and she would complain about it and start and stop. But now, she says, she feels like she’s ready- spiritually and mentally.

Every time she makes a commitment to be more disciplined in her spirit and flesh, God shows himself. And that’s what happens when you make it about being a good steward over the life and body that he has given us, and preparing yourself for the coming blessings. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

