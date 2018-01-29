Get Up Erica
Ericaism: Be The First To Do It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell reveals that Mary Mary is a part of Snoop Dogg‘s upcoming gospel album. She explains that Snoop has actually wanted to do so for years, but people have constantly discouraged him from straying too far from what we’re used to seeing from him. But now, Snoop is finally in a place where he feels like he doesn’t care what people think about it- he’s going to do his gospel album.

Don’t be afraid of people and what they think. There’s a first time for everything, and if the first happens to be you, then be the first! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

