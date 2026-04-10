Get Up! Mornings Trending Topics of The Day: April 10th
- NBA star Kevin Durant invests in his hometown, creating jobs and economic growth.
- Highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic celebrates Black excellence in cinema.
- Gospel music continues to dominate the charts, uplifting and empowering listeners.
Welcome to your daily dose of culture, community, and conversation. We always want to keep you informed about the things that matter most. On the latest “Trending Topics” segment of Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, the crew delivered a segment that brought a perfect mix of culture, community, and inspiration. This week, the conversation highlighted major moves from hometown heroes to highly anticipated moments in Black entertainment. Here is a breakdown of the powerful stories everyone is talking about right now.
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Kevin Durant Brings the Vision Back Home
NBA legend Kevin Durant just made a massive investment in his hometown. Partnering with his mother, Wanda Durant, his company 35V purchased the 515-acre former Six Flags property in Prince George’s County, Maryland. This major power move means new jobs, fresh opportunities, and significant economic growth for the community. We love to see our global superstars pour their resources right back into the neighborhoods that built them. The ownership team plans to work collaboratively to build an exclusive, community-centered vision for the massive site.
The King of Pop Returns to the Big Screen
The internet is buzzing over the final trailer for the upcoming Michael biopic, hitting theaters on April 24. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film stars Jaafar Jackson perfectly capturing the essence of his late uncle. The movie promises a sweeping look at the music icon’s life, from his early days leading the Jackson 5 to his ultimate global takeover. With heavy hitters like Colman Domingo and Nia Long rounding out the cast as family and mentors, this cinematic celebration of Black excellence is a must-watch event.
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Gospel Greats Top the Billboard Charts
We always need that spiritual anchor to get through the week. Erica broke down the latest Billboard Gospel Airplay charts, showing how our music continues to empower and uplift our spirits. EJ Fields claimed the number one spot this week with “Mercy Endureth,” followed closely by Pastor Mike Jr. with “Turn It Around.” Legends like Tamela Mann and James Fortune also hold strong in the top five. Supporting our gospel artisttter the color barrier in international tennis.
Securing the Bag in College Sports
Griff closed out the segment by stepping into the sports arena. While he gave a quick nod to the Frozen Four hockey championship, the real highlight focused on college basketball stars capitalizing on their worth. Standouts like Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo are choosing to stay in school, utilizing new avenues to make money while finishing their education. It is deeply inspiring to see young athletes make smart, long-term decisions for their futures while getting paid what they deserve.
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Get Up! Mornings Trending Topics of The Day: April 10th was originally published on getuperica.com