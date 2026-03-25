Spring Break Travel Plans Cancellations Climb as Tensions Grow

Spring break travel plans are being disrupted for many people this year as global tensions continue to rise. Concerns about safety in certain parts of the world—particularly in the Middle East and areas of Mexico—are causing travelers to reconsider or cancel their trips.

Travel experts say cancellations have surged recently, with rates about 60% higher than normal for this time of year. Much of this increase is driven by uncertainty and uneasiness about international travel.

For those who purchased “cancel for any reason” travel insurance, there may be some financial protection. These policies can reimburse a large portion—often up to 75%—of prepaid, nonrefundable expenses like flights, hotels, and activities. However, coverage depends heavily on the details of the policy. For example, some situations, such as acts of war, may not be covered, while other disruptions might be.

Travelers without insurance still have options. Airlines may allow free changes or cancellations in certain situations, especially if conditions worsen or advisories are issued. Hotels and rental platforms may also offer refunds or flexible rebooking policies. In addition, some credit cards include travel protections that could help recover costs.

Experts recommend that travelers closely review their bookings, check for updates from airlines, and understand their insurance or credit card benefits. Being informed and flexible can make a big difference when travel plans are uncertain.

Source: Darwin Brandis / Getty