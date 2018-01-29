Local
Tax Season Starts Today: Local Information

Melissa Wade

Posted 1 hour ago
Tax preparation season kicks off today.  The IRS has announced that the official start of 2018’s tax season will be on Monday, Jan. 29, which is the first day the IRS will begin accepting 2017 tax returns. While you have until April 17, many say you should file early.  CLICK HERE to find out why.

Also congress passed a federal income tax overhaul that affects personal income tax rates.  CLICK HERE to see the new tax table.

Free assistance in Wake County :

Wake Gov.

Family Resource Center

Durham:

Reinvestment Partners

Senior Corp

 

