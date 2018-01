Faith Walking: Plant The Seed [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

What kind of seed are you, and what are you doing with your seed? Erica reads from Mark 4, in which Jesus talks to the multitude about planting the right seeds in the places where they will thrive, rather than be stunted by their environments. Similarly, when you’re planting seeds with people, you have to be conscious about how ready they are to receive.

Everybody’s heart isn’t ready to receive God. If you are planting a seed, perhaps somebody else is meant to come along and water it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Faith Walk from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

