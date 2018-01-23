Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Who You Wit? [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell tells us, “you can either be guilty by association, or blessed by association,” in this Faith Walk. Who are the people in your circle? The people who build you, who receive your empathy. Erica Campbell reads from 1 Corinthians 15:33, which says, among other things, “bad company ruins good manners, evil communication disrupts good character.”

The people around you influence you. What mentalities are surrounding you? Who are you taking counsel from? And that doesn’t mean everybody around you has to be perfect.Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

