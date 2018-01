Ericaism: I Know Who I Am [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

A lot of times we use pride as a tool to make ourselves better about who we are. Low self-esteem’s twin brother is pride, because it is still unregulated self esteem. Instead, it’s important to think of yourself the way God thinks about you.

Erica Campbell explains, “I want to walk worthy of the call that God has placed on my life.” Handle your gift with care and concern, honor God by being mindful of who you are at all times. Click on the audio payer to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Ericaism on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

