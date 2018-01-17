Faith Walking: What Is Your Motivation? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell had a chance to speak to people in South Carolina and asked them “What is your motivation?” She spoke about how people are so quick to brag about themselves or pull out a camera when they are helping people. Erica mentioned that shouldn’t be your motivation to receive a compliment.
She also talked about how God doesn’t like that. When you help people make sure it comes from your heart. You don’t need an audience and do it because you want to and not so you can receive a thank you or that was nice of you.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
