Faith Walking: What Is Your Motivation? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted January 17, 2018
Erica Campbell had a chance to speak to people in South Carolina and asked them “What is your motivation?” She spoke about how people are so quick to brag about themselves or pull out a camera when they are helping people. Erica mentioned that shouldn’t be your motivation to receive a compliment.

She also talked about how God doesn’t like that. When you help people make sure it comes from your heart. You don’t need an audience and do it because you want to and not so you can receive a thank you or that was nice of you.

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary”. Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her album “Help” won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the new nationally syndicated radio show “Get Up! Mornings with EricaCampbell” that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in over 40 markets, while ministering internationally. Among her entrepreneurial endeavors is the luxury hair line “Erica By Erica Campbell” launched in partnership with hairstylist Vernon Martin as well as her “More Than Pretty” empowerment organization. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. “Mary Mary”, the successful reality show on WE tv, returns for a sixth season in the Fall.  Be sure to connect with Erica on social media at @imericacampbell. 

