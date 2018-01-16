Dr. Jewel Tankard Explains How To Have Financial Freedom [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

You might know Jewel Tankard for being the wife of gospel jazz artist, Ben Tankard. She is on the show “Thicker Than Water” with her family, but some don’t know that Jewel is a business woman. Over the past couple of years she has helped people see financial freedom.

This upcoming weekend she will be doing a wealth empowerment tour and talk to women about how to invest your money. She will have a panel of women that will help educate and innovate. Jewel talked about how the banking industry is changing and we need to know how it will affect us.

