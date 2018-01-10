Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer: A Prayer For Parents That Buy $700 Shoes For Their Kids [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF today is praying for parents that purchase expensive shoes for their children. It’s nothing wrong with buying something nice for your kids, but what about saving some of that money for college. GRIFF wants more parents to teach their kids about savings as well.

In the prayer he talked about what’s more important shoes or knowledge? The next time your kids ask for something tell them the money is on their feet. GRIFF wants more kids to go to college and not worry about the latest sneaker.

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

