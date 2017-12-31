Local
NC Father And Toddler Suffer Injuries While Escaping House Fire

Jerry Smith

Posted 2 hours ago
Flames of intense house fire

Source: Brian Stablyk / Getty

UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill is currently treating a father and his toddler son after they escaped a house fire Thursday night in Rockingham County. First responders said that the father told them that he was in the bathroom with his son when he heard a pop. He said he was overcome by black smoke and saw flames when he opened the door. He also said that he picked up his son and ran outside to find a safe place for he and the child.

Investigators will start an investigation to see what caused the fire.

Read more in the link below.

Source: wncn.com

 

