NC Father And Toddler Suffer Injuries While Escaping House Fire

UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill is currently treating a father and his toddler son after they escaped a house fire Thursday night in Rockingham County. First responders said that the father told them that he was in the bathroom with his son when he heard a pop. He said he was overcome by black smoke and saw flames when he opened the door. He also said that he picked up his son and ran outside to find a safe place for he and the child.

Investigators will start an investigation to see what caused the fire.

Read more in the link below.

Source: wncn.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: