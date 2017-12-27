Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

Your Daily Scripture
Stand tall and know that God is with you!

1 Chronicles 28:20

20 David also said to Solomon his son, “Be strong and courageous, and do the work. Do not be afraid or discouraged, for the LORD God, my God, is with you. He will not fail you or forsake you until all the work for the service of the temple of the LORD is finished.

