Le’Andria Johnson “Your Change Is Now” At The 6th Annual First Ladies Tea

Le’Andria Johnson Gives An Amazing, must-see performance her song “Your Change Is Now” at the 6th Annual First Ladies Tea. You can get the album now on iTunes but for now, watch above.

