Erica Campbell Performs “Well Done” At The 2017 Lamplighter Awards [Exclusive Video]

Erica Campbell performed her chart-topping hit “Well Done” in front of a packed house last evening. The award-winning singer and Radio One morning show host of Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell was in Raleigh for the 2017 Lamplighter Awards show.

Campbell mingled with guests before the show taking pictures and signing autographs. The talented songstress looked beautiful in a sleek black top and printed trousers.

