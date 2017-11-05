Lamplighter 2017 Features
Erica Campbell Performs "Well Done" At The 2017 Lamplighter Awards [Exclusive Video]

Jennifer Hall

Posted 1 hour ago
Erica Campbell performed her chart-topping hit “Well Done” in front of a packed house last evening. The award-winning singer and Radio One morning show host of Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell was in Raleigh for the 2017 Lamplighter Awards show.

RELATED: Erica Campbell Explains How Popular Culture Is Calling For Jesus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Campbell mingled with guests before the show taking pictures and signing autographs. The talented songstress looked beautiful in a sleek black top and printed trousers.

RELATED: Erica Campbell Reflects On The End Of “Mary Mary” On WeTV [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Lamplighter Awards: BTS

BTS At The 2017 Lamplighter Awards!

2017 Lamplighter Awards , Erica Campbell , Get Up mornings , Lamplighter Awards

