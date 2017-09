Erica Campbell Reflects On The End Of “Mary Mary” On WeTV [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

After finishing the last of filming for “Mary, Mary,” Erica Campbell“ took a moment to reflect on a whopping 6 seasons of sharing her & her sister Tina Campbell‘s life. She shares her gratitude at being able to share the realities of family life and sisterhood, both the ups and the downs.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more about Erica’s reflections in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

