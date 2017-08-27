Erica Campbell Explains How Popular Culture Is Calling For Jesus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell talks about her song, “Well Done,” and the desire to hear God say those words to her being a motivating force in her daily life. Sometimes, we are living for tomorrow, or even yesterday, or paying too much attention to material things and what other people have. But when we think about what we want for our souls at the end of our lives, it puts things in a different perspective. Erica also talks about how music about God is moving to the forefront of things, and not just being something reserved for church and the gospel genre.

Follow @GetUpErica

“People are looking for something higher than them,” Erica explains. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Erica Campbell Reprimands KevOnStage For Choosing R&B Over Gospel [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell & GRIFF Recall Their Best Hand-Me-Downs & Knock-Offs For School [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jabari Johnson Sings Live As Erica Campbell Harmonizes! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]