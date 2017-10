Zacardi Cortez Is Coming Back To The Lamplighter Awards

Zacardi also reveals that he likes James Brown and you may hear some likeness in his next live CD recording coming to Charlotte, NC.

One of the most talked about voices in gospel music today belongs to 31-year-old singer, Zacardi Cortez. Cortez has impacted the Gospel Music industry with Top 10 radio hits including “YDIA,”

“1-On-1,” and “One More Time,” featuring Pastor John P. Kee. During the early years of his career, Cortez’s big voice and spine-tingling vocal gymnastics distinguished James Fortune & FIYA’s radio smashes “I Believe” and “The Blood.” Most recently in 2017, he saw charting success with his single “God Held Me,” and latest single “One More Time.”

Listen as he talks with Melissa about the upcoming Lamplighter Awards, James Brown, Al Green and recording in Charlotte, NC.

