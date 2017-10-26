Isabel Davis Brings “The Call” To The Lamplighter Awards

Isabel Davis is one of the new faces in the Gospel Industry with the hit song “The Call.” She will be joining The Light for our 2017 Lamplighter Awards Show on Saturday November 4th.

Listen as she talks with Melissa Wade “in the Water” about her start, what she’s doing and her excitement of coming to the awards show.

Facebook Isabel Davis

Facebook Fan Page I Am Isabel Davis

Instagram iamisabeldavis

Twitter @IAmIsabelDavis

Isabel serves God through serving His people and says, I know I’m called to help God’s people through worship and praise,” Isabel speaks of God’s calling on her life. “I’m passionate about introducing Jesus Christ to people through an encounter in His presence. I find fulfillment in seeing the people of God go to the next level because of a song or a word that He has given me for them.”

Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas to Andre and Isabel Fredericks and having been the second of four children, Isabel grew up singing at Christian World Worship Center SA, under the leadership of Pastor Michael and Rhonda Sides. It was here that she was given the opportunity and platform to develop her gift and ministry, and in 2006, she was elevated to the position of Worship Pastor.

Isabel met her husband, Kenneth, in 2006 at Christian World Worship Center, and in 2010, shortly after getting married, they relocated to New Orleans, Louisiana, where they became a part of the City of Love NO, under the covering of Bishop Lester and Pastor Fran Love.

In September of 2016, Isabel signed a management/label agreement with Uncle G Records & Uncle G Promotions CEO Greg “Uncle G” Lyons. In October of 2016 she released her first CD single, “The Call”, which is a powerful cry for God to show more of His glory, power and presence in the lives of His people. The single’s immaculate, production places the focus not only on Isabel’s incredible voice, but on worship in its purest form. After only a couple of months of being serviced by Uncle G Promotions her single “The Call” has charted on all three Gospel Airplay Charts!!!

Isabel currently resides in New Orleans, Louisiana with her husband, Kenneth and their two beautiful children.

