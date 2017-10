Here Are Your Election Results

If you reside in Raleigh, Durham, Cary or Fayetteville then it’s likely you went to the polls yesterday. Here’s what we have thus far.

In Raleigh…..

Mayor Nancy McFarlane wasn’t able to capture a majority of votes Tuesday in her bid for a fourth term leading Raleigh, which means she will likely face her first runoff.

With 99 percent of precincts reporting, McFarlane had 48 percent of the vote. Attorney Charles Francis, who was backed by the Wake County Democratic Party, was in second with 37 percent,

In Durham….

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Steve Schewel and Farad Ali emerged from the crowded field.

Schewel, 66, a Durham City Council member, led the way with 12,934 votes or a commanding 51.2 percent of the ballots.

The 50-year-old Ali, a businessman who served on the city council from 2007-2011, picked up 7,369 votes for 29.1 percent.

RALEIGH MAYOR

Votes Percent Nancy McFarlane (i) 25,454 48% Charles Francis 19,242 37% Paul Fitts 7,752 15%

DURHAM MAYOR PRIMARY

Votes Percent Steve Schewel 12,934 51% Farad Ali 7,359 29% Pierce Freelon 4,007 16% Sylvester Williams 333 1% Shea Ramirez 285 1% Tracy Drinker 246 1%

FAYETTEVILLE MAYOR PRIMARY

Votes Percent Mitch Colvin 5,803 45% Nat Robertson (i) 4,073 32% Kirk deViere 2,770 21% Quancidine Gribble 241 2%

RALEIGH TRANSPORTATION BONDS

Votes Percent Yes 36,832 72% No 14,220 28%

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: