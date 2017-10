Johnson C. Smith University Names New President

Johnson C. Smith University announced in a news release Wednesday that the university’s 14th president will be Clarence Armbrister.

Currently Armbrister is the president of Philadelphia’s Girard College. The college is an independent college preparatory school for students from economically disadvantaged families.

Armbriste will replace Ronald L. Carter of Johnson C. Smith University on December 31st after serving as the president at Johnson C. Smith University for nine years.

Source: wncn.com

