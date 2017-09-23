NFL Commissioner & LeBron James Scold Trump For Tweets Against Athletes

President Donald Trump received some harsh criticism from the NFL on Saturday from the NFL as well as some of the NBA’s top players after he publicly bashed prominent athletes for kneeling during the national anthem, putting himself in the center of a controversy that has almost over shadowed the start of the season. On Saturday morning NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell scolded Trump in a statement calling the President “divisive” for remarks he made at a rally in Alabama Friday night, while on the other hand one of the most famous athletes in the world, LeBron James, called Trump a “bum” for a Saturday morning tweet aimed at the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry. Goodell said Trump’s criticism of NFL players kneeling in protest during the National Anthem show a “lack of respect” for the league and its players.

Goodell said in the statement “The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture. There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we’ve experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.”

At a rally for Alabama Republican Sen. Luther Strange, Trump said team owners should fire players for taking a knee during the national anthem. He added that if fans would “leave the stadium” when players kneel in protest during the national anthem, “I guarantee, things will stop.” Trump also provoked outrage from James for retracting his White House invitation to Curry of the NBA championship Warriors in a tweet Saturday morning after Curry criticized the President. “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!” Trump tweeted. “U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going!” James responded Saturday to Trump’s dis-invitation. “So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!”

