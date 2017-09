[AUDIO] Meet Lamplighter Award Show Performer Isabel Davis

National recording artists newcomer Isabel Davis will be a performer at The Light 103.9 Lamplighter awards Show on Saturday November 4, 2017 at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium. Davis has a heart of a worshiper and made a big splash on the Gospel Music scene with her chart topping single Th Call. The Louisiana native’s new single is titled Jesus We Love You.

Hear my interview with divas and get to know the talented singer a little better.

Listen here to the interview.

