The Light’s “Knowledge Is Power” Back To School Tour Continues

This Friday we will continue to get our children ready for back to school with the “Knowledge Is Power” Back to School Tour.

Friday we will be at R.N. Harris Magnet Elementary School in Durham – 1520 Cooper St, Durham, NC 27703.

The back to school tour will encourage our children to do well in school and to be the best they can be.

We all know that knowledge is POWER and the more our children know the more they grow. Helping to prepare our children for a bright future we are The Light 103.9. The Triangles Station for Inspiration!

