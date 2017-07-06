White Man Asks Black Barber For Confederate Flag Cut

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

White Man Asks Black Barber For Confederate Flag Cut

The barber defends his decision to honor the request.

The Light NC staff

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment

A White man walked into a Black barbershop in Oklahoma City with an unusual request–a Confederate flag cut, NewsOn6 reports.

It’s not odd for people to want to show their patriotic side on 4th of July with stars and stripes, but a Confederate flag?

“He seemed kind of scared when he first came in,” barber Demontre Heard told the outlet.

The customer, who remains unidentified, originally wanted a design inspired by his favorite rapper, Yelawolf. The logo for his label, Slumerica, is a flag with stars and lightning bolts. The design was going to be too difficult, so he requested the Confederate flag instead.

Heard recalled, “In the back of my head, I’m like, what kind of stuff are you on?” Nevertheless, he granted the customer’s request.

Fade N Up owner, Corey “Scissorhands” Sutter, told NewsOn6 that other customers have made unusual requests, including cutting Black power symbols in their hair. He added, “It’s been some gang members that wanted their sets in they head, but I never thought that [a Confederate flag request] would happen.”

Sutter took a picture and posted it to Facebook, which led to an interesting debate. Some people supported the barbershop—others, not so much.

Heard responded to his critics: “You have the right to what’s your opinion, but at the end of the day your opinion doesn’t pay my bills and I have kids to take care of.”

SOURCE:  NewsOn6

SEE ALSO:

Black Lawyer Petitions Supreme Court To Remove Confederate Emblem From Mississippi Flag

North Carolina School Board Declines Request To Ban Confederate Flag

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

46 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 3 days ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 1 week ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 1 week ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 4 weeks ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 1 month ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 1 month ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 2 months ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 2 months ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 3 months ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 3 months ago
04.23.17