Bebe Winans On Watching His Niece & Nephew Grow In The Musical He Wrote [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Bebe Winans is a 6-time Grammy-award winning singer, songwriter and producer, and has got tons of other awards under his belt. He chats with Erica Campbell about his new single, “He Promised Me.” He’s also venturing into new territory with, “Born For This,” the musical he wrote based off of the story of his and sister Cece Winans career journey. He explains how he ended up pursuing this momentous achievement, which is ten years in the making, even though he has never once thought of writing a musical.

“Born For This” is about to open in L.A., which is the third city that will see performances of the new musical, whose destination is Broadway. Bebe talks about making the decision to cast his niece and nephew in the show, and watching them grow as they take on the roles. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

