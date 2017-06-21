Sports
Home > Sports

NFL Hall Of Famer Warren Sapp Talks About Memory Loss

Melissa Wade
Leave a comment
Indianapolis Colts v Oakland Raiders

Source: Stephen Dunn / Getty

 

Former NFL linebacker Sapp says he will donate his brain to the Concussion Legacy Foundation upon his death because “I wanted this game to be better when I left than when I got into it.”

Sapp talks about how he has to use reminders for daily tasks because he simply can not remember them.

 

He says an email he received from former running back Fred Willis outlining the denial of CTE by the league sparked his decision.

CTE – check out the movie Concussion starring Wil Smith

CTE , Warren Sapp memory loss

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 2 weeks ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 3 weeks ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 4 weeks ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 2 months ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 2 months ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 2 months ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 months ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 months ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 3 months ago
03.31.17