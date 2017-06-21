NFL Hall Of Famer Warren Sapp Talks About Memory Loss

Former NFL linebacker Sapp says he will donate his brain to the Concussion Legacy Foundation upon his death because “I wanted this game to be better when I left than when I got into it.”

Sapp talks about how he has to use reminders for daily tasks because he simply can not remember them.

He says an email he received from former running back Fred Willis outlining the denial of CTE by the league sparked his decision.

CTE – check out the movie Concussion starring Wil Smith

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: