Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Get It Together! Passengers Get Into A Fistfight On A Southwest Plane

Another flight, another fight.

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Low Angle View Of Airplane Against Clear Sky

Source: Nazir Azhari Bin Mohd Anis / EyeEm / Getty


Folks are acting a real fool on these flights nowadays.

Two men on a Southwest flight traveling to California from Dallas got into a fist fight during a layover in Burbank. According to CNN, as the plane taxied to the gate, a fistfight broke out between two men that only got worse when fellow passengers tried to exit the plane.

Cellphone footage of the altercation that was posted online shows the one man throwing the other over a row of seats and punching the man in the face. A female passenger can be overheard on the video screaming “What is wrong with you?”

CNN reported that one of the men suffered a few minor injuries while a 37-year-old man was detained at the gate, arrested and booked into the Burbank City Jail.

Southwest Airlines also thanked its employees for stepping in.

“Our employees are our everyday heroes and are trained to de-escalate conflict while delivering heartfelt hospitality on nearly 4,000 flights to nearly the half-million customers who fly Southwest every day,” the airline said.

SOURCE: CNN

RELATED NEWS:

United Airlines Reaches Settlement With Passenger Violently Dragged Off Flight

It Only Took United Airlines Almost Losing $1 Billion To Give A True Apology

Social Media Creates A Drag For The Ages With #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 6 days ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 2 weeks ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 3 weeks ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 3 weeks ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 3 weeks ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 4 weeks ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 1 month ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 months ago
02.20.17