Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

WE 2017: K. Michelle Performs Live! [VIDEO]

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Just in case you didn’t get the memo: K. Michelle can SANG! Not sing, but SANG!

In a time where talent seems to be more about what you look like, than what you can actually do, it is refreshing to hear an artist with true gifts.

Women's Empowerment 2017 - K. Michelle

Source: courtesy of Glenn Parsons


K. Michelle took the Women’s Empowerment 2017 stage by storm belting out hits like “Rich,” “Can’t Raise a Man,” and “Maybe I Should Call.”

For the Latest Entertainment News:

She led an exuberant audience on a journey of love, disappointment, and hope.

So, what’s your favorite K. Michelle song? Take our poll and let us know!

Latest…

concert , k michelle , Live Performances , on stage , Women's Empowerment

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 4 days ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 4 days ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 5 days ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 weeks ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 4 weeks ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 3 months ago
02.02.17