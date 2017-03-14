Faith Walking: Keep Your Mind Strong [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 03.14.17
In this Faith Walking, Erica Campbell recalls the way her father would react to Erica’s stories of being bothered by things at school. Ultimately, he wanted her to grow out of holding any weight to silly situations like those- he wanted her to have a strong mind.

Erica reads the definition of a weak-minded person, and the definition of a strong-minded person, and talks about the importance of renewing your mind. It is something you have to constantly do because it’s easy to end up in a bad place mentally with everything life can throw at us. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

