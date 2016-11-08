Broncos Brandon Marshall To Stand For Anthem In Remainder Of Season

The controversial National Anthem protest is over for one National Football League Player.

Citing progress toward ending police violence, Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall said on Sunday he plans to stand for the anthem in the second half of the season, USA Today reports.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick inspired Marshall and other athletes to protest police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. Marshall explained his decision in a detailed social media post.

“I’m encouraged with the many productive discussions and progress that has taken place as the Denver Police department has decided to review its use of force policy,” Marshall said. “I’m proud to have joined so many of my peers throughout sports who’ve also made their own statements.”

Joining the protest cost Marshall several endorsements, including CenturyLink and the Air Academy Federal Credit Union, the Washington Post reported.

The credit union’s president, Glenn Strebe, said in September that the bank “respected” Marshall for expression his views, but his action was inconsistent with the views of the credit union and its members.

