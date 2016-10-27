CLOSE
Bill Clinton Coming Sunday

The Clinton parade continues in North Carolina on Sunday. Former president Bill Clinton will speak in Charlotte at an undisclosed location.

According to Hillary Clinton’s website, says President Clinton will discuss his wife’s  plans for building an economy that works for everyone and her record of breaking down barriers for people from all walks of life. Clinton will also encourage early voting.

Clinton visited six North Carolina cities earlier this week.

“I’m a white southerner – I know what ‘Make America Great Again’ means, and all of you of a certain age know exactly what it means,” Clinton said in Rocky Mount, according to the Charlotte Observer.

 

