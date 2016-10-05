Black Lives Matters Photoshoot Saturday

0 reads Leave a comment
Photographer Mark Pendergrass of Creative Exposure Through The Arts is hosting a The Dress to Express – Black Lives Matter photo session on Saturday. Pendergraph works with local high school students to teach them the art photography.
Saturday’s event is event will give the photography students and other freelance photographers an opportunity to capture, document and create visual dialogue about the Black Lives Matter movement.
Pendergrass is inviting participants to bring signs as well as wear cultural outfits, police uniform, T-shirts or any other way they would like to represent how you feel. His goal is to create conversation and we may even capture community suggestions for resolutions.
“We want bridge gaps and get our youth involved in expressing their thoughts while hearing others,” he said. “This will create a diverse round table with creative outcomes.”
Pendergrass plans to display the images and video in an exhibit at some point.
Wanna Go?
Saturday: 9 a.m. – Noon.
Where: Hygge (Near Bank of America Stadium)
809 Hill St., Ortho Carolina Living Room
