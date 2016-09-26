11 Arrested In Protests, Cam’s Protest Shirt And More

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police reported that 11 people were arrested Sunday. Charges ranged from carrying a concealed weapon during an extraordinary event to standing in the street. Most of the people arrested were from Charlotte.
Panthers Show Support For Protests
Is Cam Woke?
Last year, Cam Newton said “an African-American quarterback that may scare a lot of people.” This year, he told GQ, America is beyond racism. Sunday, he wore an MLK quote on a T-shirt. Does he finally get it?
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Protests Continue
Calls For Chief and Mayor Resignations
Protestors are planning to call for Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney and Mayor Jennifer Roberts to resign at a tonight’s City Council meeting. Tonight’s meeting is a scheduled public hearing. Thus far, no one associated with the protests are signed up to speak according to the agenda.
Charlotte Protests End Peacefully On Third Night
Charlotte Protests End Peacefully On Third Night
1. Charlotte Protests End Peacefully On Third NightSource:Tonya Jameson 1 of 30
2. Charlotte Protests End Peacefully On Third NightSource:Tonya Jameson 2 of 30
3. 14746499086891Source:Tonya Jameson 3 of 30
4. Charlotte Protests End Peacefully On Third NightSource:Tonya Jameson 4 of 30
5. Charlotte Protests End Peacefully On Third NightSource:Tonya Jameson 5 of 30
6. Peaceful Charlotte Protest UptownSource:Tonya Jameson 6 of 30
7. Peaceful Charlotte Protest UptownSource:Tonya Jameson 7 of 30
8. Peaceful Charlotte Protest UptownSource:Tonya Jameson 8 of 30
9. Peaceful Charlotte Protest UptownSource:Tonya Jameson 9 of 30
10. Peaceful Charlotte Protest UptownSource:Tonya Jameson 10 of 30
11. Peaceful Charlotte Protest UptownSource:Tonya Jameson 11 of 30
12. Protestors March To Bank of America StadiumSource:Tonya Jameson 12 of 30
13. Protestors March To Bank of America StadiumSource:Tonya Jameson 13 of 30
14. Protestors March To Bank of America StadiumSource:Tonya Jameson 14 of 30
15. Protestors March To Bank of America StadiumSource:Tonya Jameson 15 of 30
16. Protestors Try To Climb Onto I-277Source:Tonya Jameson 16 of 30
17. Police Disperse Protestors On I-277Source:Tonya Jameson 17 of 30
18. Police Disperse Protestors On I-277Source:Tonya Jameson 18 of 30
19. Police Disperse Protestors On I-277Source:Tonya Jameson 19 of 30
20. Police Disperse Protestors On I-277Source:Tonya Jameson 20 of 30
21. Police Prevent Protestors From Getting On I-277Source:Tonya Jameson 21 of 30
22. Police Prevent Protestors From Getting On I-277Source:Tonya Jameson 22 of 30
23. Police Prevent Protestors From Getting On I-277Source:Tonya Jameson 23 of 30
24. Tagger Defacing Property During ProtestsSource:Tonya Jameson 24 of 30
25. Tagger Defacing Property During ProtestsSource:Tonya Jameson 25 of 30
26. Tagger Defacing Property During ProtestsSource:Tonya Jameson 26 of 30
27. Peaceful Charlotte Protest UptownSource:Tonya Jameson 27 of 30
28. Peaceful Charlotte Protest UptownSource:Tonya Jameson 28 of 30
29. Peaceful Charlotte Protest UptownSource:Tonya Jameson 29 of 30
30. Chewy Talks With A Reporter UptownSource:Tonya Jameson 30 of 30
11 Arrested In Protests, Cam’s Protest Shirt And More was originally published on my927charlotte.com