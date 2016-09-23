News Briefs: CMPD Can Release Tapes, Hillary Clinton Not Coming

Updated 10:22: WCNC is reporting that CMPD has permission to release the tapes. The ball is back in Chief Kerr Putney’s court.

Updated: 9:50 Hillary Clinton is postponing trip until next Sunday, according to WCNC. Oh, and SBI has interviewed most critical witnesses in the case.

Hillary Clinton is coming to Charlotte on Sunday. Earlier today the presidential nominee publicly called for law enforcement officials to release the video footage involving the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott in a tweet. Mayor Jennifer Roberts has asked Clinton and Presidential nominee Donald Trump to delay their visit.

Mayor Wants Tapes Released

Mayor Jennifer Roberts echoed Clinton’s call for the video to be released. Roberts statement came hours after a press conference in which she said releasing the footage could harm the investigation.

2nd Video Emerges

