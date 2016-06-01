Goo Goo’s Tips For Maximizing Your Wardrobe [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

06.01.16
Erica Campbell‘s baby sister Goo Goo calls up the morning show- from the set of a movie -to talk fashion tips with Erica and GRIFF! She shares her simple secrets for maximizing your wardrobe and making your best entrance regardless of your budget.

She elaborates on accessorizing up your looks so that no two outfits look the same. She even reveals tips on how you can make the changes from the dressing room, and prevent yourself from wasting your time and energy on taking the wrong items home. Click on the audio player to hear these helpful tips on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Goo Goo’s Tips For Maximizing Your Wardrobe [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com

