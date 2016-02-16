Watch SWV Brilliantly Recite Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good”

| 02.16.16
SWV, the girl-group who rose to fame with their smash-hit “Weak” read an inspiring verse from Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.”

Simone released the song back in 1965, and more than 50 years later, the track has become a timeless classic. It’s been sampled plenty of times by some of today’s biggest starts, including Jay Z and Kanye West on their collaborative album, Watch The Throne. The song’s brilliant vocals and lyrics are perfectly matched with the soulful beat.

Watch the trio of SWV put a cool twist on Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” above.

