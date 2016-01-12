CLOSE
Pastor of the Month
Deadline To Vote For The January “Pastor Of The Month” Is Sunday

It’s time to vote for your pastor for the January Pastor of The Month. Log onto thelightnc.com and vote at least once a day until the deadline – Sunday Jan. 17th at 11:59pm.

The Pastor of the Month is brought to you by Allstate Insurance and the Tony Lee Agency. Honoring our local Pastors we are The Light 103.9!

 

CLICK HERE to vote.

