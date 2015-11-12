CLOSE
Yolanda's Take: Should This Mother Move In With Her Ex-Son-In-Law? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

A mother lives with her daughter and only child, but when her daughter is considering moving, her mother must make a decision about where she wants to live! Listen to the audio player to hear what Yolanda Adams  tells the emailer in this edition of Yolanda’s Take.

Have a question for Yolanda? Submit it to yolandastake@gmail.com to hear it discussed on the show!

