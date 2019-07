It’s time to vote for your Pastor for the July Pastor of The Month, go to thelightnc.com and vote! You can vote at least once a day and the Pastor with the most votes will be our July Pastor of the Month. The deadline to cast your vote is this Sunday July 19th at 11:59 PM. Brought to you by Allstate Insurance and the Tony Lee Agency and The Light 103.9.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: