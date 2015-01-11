Top 10 Tweets from the Brothersphere—New for 2015

It’s 2015 and we’ve started a New Year after enduring a very, very rough one for black people. We’ve had to hit the streets in a way that we haven’t since the Civil Rights years and somehow America is surprised that this isn’t the “post-racial” society that she thought it was.

Like, wha…?

So that means there’s lots of work to do. Fortunately there are Black men who aren’t scared to talk about what needs to be done and even more fortunately, they have social media to express themselves. I’ve found 10 of them and put them together for another collection of Tweets from the Brothersphere.

———-

1. To begin, this is one of the biggest BFDs that President Obama has announced which can affect African American education. His proposal of two years of free community college in a lot of low income Black areas can make the difference between getting an education and a marketable skill for a lot of people, particularly those who have been incarcerated, and remaining poor and unskilled for what should be their most productive years. #FreeCommunityCollege

Also, there’s a black dude on Air Force One.

Yeah.

———-

2. Right now the eyes of the world are on France and the terror situation there. But on the sneak we have one of our own in Colorado where someone tried to bomb an NAACP office. Author Shaun King wants us to wake up about it.

Right now a man who set a bomb off outside of the NAACP office in Colorado Springs is on the loose. He's a domestic terrorist. PERIOD. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) January 7, 2015

———-

3. Activist Deray McKesson makes what Black people have been saying all along clear in less than 140 characters. Who knew it was that easy.

We are not seeking revenge for the past 400 years. We should be thanked for that. Instead, we seek justice for todays & tomorrows. — deray mckesson (@deray) January 9, 2015

But on the sneak tip, check out his “Words to Action” newsletter. He does a great job in keeping everyone up to date on what’s going on in the protest movement.

———-

4. Rapper Common turned in quite a performance among several great ones in Ava Duvernay’s “Selma” as Martin Luther King ally Rev. James Bevel. He talked to Katie Couric about his role and the topic of race.

———-

5. The brothersphere actually lost two icons this week. ESPN anchor Stuart Scott died Jan 4, after fighting a long, brave battle against cancer and won it by how he lived, to paraphrase his speech at the ESPYs. His final tweet was a thank you to Charlotte, N.C.-based Behailu Academy, an arts and community service non-profit. #RIP

Thank U @BehailuAcademy & @d2mills for honoring me 2nite and letting my siblings accept on my behalf. #LOVE pic.twitter.com/Ytd5Wj30FU — Stuart Scott (@StuartScott) November 15, 2014

———-

6. And also the man behind “Man in the Mirror” who brought gospel music into the mainstream, Andrae Crouch passed away Jan. 8 of a heart attack. He had been looking forward to his “Let the Church Say Amen” tour which celebrated all his accomplishments in music.

1st leg of the #SayAmenTour kicks off Dec 6th! Tix on sale now http://t.co/WPLzph8lrv — Andraé Crouch (@andraecrouch) November 30, 2014

———-

7. ThirtyEightMinutes blogger Ernest Ezeugo is right. As much as we’ve paid attention to ISIS over the past several months, we can’t afford to sleep on Boko Haram as if they’re just an African problem. They are doing at least as much damage as any other terror group in the world.

Boko Haram is a disturbance we can ignore no longer. http://t.co/GFL1zrvo6W — Ernest Ezeugo (@ErnestEzeugo) January 9, 2015

———-

8. Columnist LZ Granderson brings up some interesting food for thought. Not the total discussion, but maybe a significant part of it.

No expert but it would seem mental illness has to be a factor in radicalized Westerners joining terrorists groups because of YouTube videos — LZ Granderson (@Locs_n_Laughs) January 9, 2015

———-

9. And speaking of the situation in France, this is an excellent time for Black men to speak up for Black women who are being left out of the conversation.

———-

10. Finally, Deval Patrick has ended his tenure as governor of Massachusetts. It’s one segment of a long career in public service, but it would probably be a safe bet to say he’s not done by a long shot.

———-

Madison J. Gray is a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based multimedia journalist specializing in urban issues and criminal justice. He writes for NewsOne on the subject of Black males in America. Follow him on Twitter @madisonjgray

Top 10 Tweets from the Brothersphere—New for 2015 was originally published on newsone.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: