GOP Staffer Resigns After Critical Facebook Post About Sasha And Malia [VIDEO]

President Barack Obama speaks as his daughters Sasha and Malia look on before pardoning ‘Cheese’ and his alternate Mac both, 20-week old 48-pound Turkeys, during a ceremony at the White House November 26, 2014 in Washington, DC. The Presidential pardon of a turkey has been a long time Thanksgiving tradition that dates back to the Harry Truman administration.(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

A Republican Party staffer resigned Monday after posting derogatory Facebook comments about Sasha and Malia Obama over the Thanksgiving Day holiday, NBC News reports.

Elizabeth Lauten, the communications director for Rep. Stephen Fincher (R-Tenn.), told NBC News by phone Monday that her departure was “in the works.”

The move comes after Lauten attacked Sasha, 13, and Malia, 16, on Facebook, saying they should have shown “a little class” during the annual Thanksgiving ceremony Wednesday to pardon two turkeys at the White House.

“Dear Sasha and Malia,” she wrote in the since-deleted post, according to Yesha Callahan at The Root, “I get you’re both in those awful teen years, but you’re a part of the First Family, try showing a little class. Act like being in the White House matters to you. Dress like you deserve respect, not a spot at a bar.And certainly don’t make faces during televised public events.” 

After a virtual uproar including trending hashtag, #FireElizabethLauten, Lauten deleted the post and apologized Saturday, the Huffington Post reports:

“I reacted to an article and quickly judged the two young ladies in a way that I would never have wanted to be judged myself as a teenager,” Lauten wrote. “After many hours of prayer, talking to my parents and re-reading my words online, I can see more clearly how hurtful my words were. Please know that these judgmental feelings truly have no place in my heart.”

Lauten’s apology came after many on Twitter and Facebook accused her of cyberbullying the Obama daughters. Lauten acknowledged those who were angered by her statements in her apology.

“Furthermore, I’d like to apologize to all of those who I have hurt and offended with my words, and pledge to learn and grow (and I assure you I have) from this experience.”

Appearing unfazed by the controversy, The Mail reports that President Obama, Sasha and Malia visited a Washington, D.C. book store Saturday.

