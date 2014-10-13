Donnie McClurkin and Fred Hammond, Take Time Out for Resound

(From left to right:) Pastor Donnie McClurkin, Mariah Hargrove, Joseph “JoJo” Clarke, Jessica Fox,

Fred Hammond, Van Boyd and Mary Boyd

TBR — Hampton, VA – The Festival of Praise Tour is now in full swing. Featuring headline artists Donnie McClurkin and Fred Hammond, the concert also includes other up and coming artists on various dates including Breeann Hammond, (Fred Hammond’s daughter), Andrea McClurkin Mellimi, (Donnie’s sister) and 7 Sons of Soul.

Representing the DMV on Wednesday night in the Nations Capital was Richmond’s own Resound as they took the stage first and performed an a’ccappella version of Awesome and Richard Smallwood’s “Total Praise”. Pastor McClurkin was also so impressed with the group that he invited to perform during Intermission with Sunday’s Best Contestant Brandon Gaines.

As a result of their flawless and tight harmonies, the group was later invited to join the Praise Tour again on the following Friday at the Hampton Coliseum.

After their Friday performance Pastor McClurkin invited Resound backstage to meet with him and Fred Hammond who were both impressed with their performance.

Resound’s Manager, Van Boyd said, “This was an awesome opportunity for Resound to be apart of the Festival of Praise Tour. We were humbled by the experience.”

