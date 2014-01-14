Fred Hammond Now in Physical Theraphy

Dallas, TX – Well, Fred Hammond has had his surgery on BOTH knees and he is sharing all of the details. He is getting the best of care as he shows off his fresh scars from his recent surgery.

On his Facebook page, Hammond wrote, “The Word of God plays 24hours nonstop. My legs have no choice but to line up and cry out to Him, worship and give Him Glory as they respond to His mighty word. My heart mind & soul join in the in the concert of praise giving thanks to the savior of the world. My eyes send tears down my face that remind my heart of the marvelous grace of God. And even the pain I feel raises up to give God glory telling me that his stay is short and he’s been given discharge papers, and his (pain’s) presence is only here to let me know God is healing and not to worry. Bless Him.”

Hammond also stated that he just started moving his toes, so, so far, so good!

Let’s continue to keep our brother in prayer as he was JUST booked to be with THE BELLE, in Richmond, VA for Transformation Expo, on Saturday, March 8th at the Richmond Convention Center.

