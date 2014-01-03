CHIC EATS: Green Beans & Shallots [RECIPE]

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 Pound Green Beans, Ends Trimmed

½ Cup Shallots, Thinly Sliced

2 Garlic Cloves, Minced

2 Tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Kosher Salt

Black Pepper

1 Tablespoon Fresh Lemon Juice

Preparation

1. Trim the root ends off the green beans.

2. Slice the shallot into thin rings to measure the indicated amount.

3. Smash the garlic under the side of your chef’s knife to remove the peel. Mince the garlic.

Directions

1. Heat a medium saute pan over medium-high heat. Add olive oil and warm.

2. Once oil is warm, add the shallots and garlic. Saute until softened, stirring often. Do not brown.

3. Once shallots and garlic are softened, add green beans. Season with salt and pepper, and toss or stir the mixture until green beans are coated evenly. Pour in white wine, then cover pan and simmer for 5-7 minutes until beans are tender but with a slight bite. Remove from heat.

4. Once green beans are done cooking, squeeze fresh lemon juice over the top, then transfer to a serving dish or dinner plates. Serve warm!

Posted January 3, 2014

