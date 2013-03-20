Celebrities Embrace Ami Rushes As She Continues to Share Her Testimony Throughout the Industry

Los Angeles, CA –Award-winning gospel music sensation Ami Rushes is busier than ever!

On the heels of her “Testify” tour, Rushes continues to support gospel classics, and her adoration of traditional gospel music by sharing her testimony throughout the U.S.

She recently expanded her talent and authored her first book, Monday Manna: Spiritual Nuggets to Start Your Week, distributed through Westbow Press, with foreword by Bishop Charles E. Blake, Sr.

In February 2013 Ami performed at the 2nd Annual Gospel Goes to Hollywood Awards Luncheon, honoring Wendy Raquel Robinson, DeVon Franklin, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Marla Gibbs, and Terry & Rebecca Crews, and did so well that Erica Campbell of Mary Mary, was compelled to tweet, “Ami Rushes singing God’s Been Good to Me,” with a photo of Ami’s performance attached.

Last week, she attended BET’s Celebration of Gospel Prayer Breakfast where Sony executive DeVon Franklin, Fonzworth Bentley, Dorinda Clark-Cole, Livre and Deon Kipping were featured guests.

Simultaneously, she’s been in the studio with long-time friend, and award-winning producer Kurt Carr, as she works on her fifth studio effort, to be released Summer of 2013.

Monday Manna: Spiritual Nuggets to Start Your Week is available at Christian retail stores and most online stores including www.Amazon.com

and www.barnesandnoble.com.

