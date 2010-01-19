Free financial advice rolls to Raleigh aboard Green Bus

Free financial advice is rolling into Raleigh TODAY to help people who want better control their personal finances during these tough economic times. The financial literacy program called the Your Money Bus will be in Raleigh on Tuesday and Greensboro on Thursday and Friday. State Treasurer Janet Cowell will be on hand in both cities.

Those who visit will receive help figuring out ways to reduce personal debt and save money. The financial advisers do not charge fees, but may be available for longer-term work.

Here is a list of the locations the bus will be stopping in Raleigh and Greensboro:

Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., State Government Complex, 425 North Wilimington, Raleigh

Thursday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Greensboro Library Hemphill Branch, 2301 W. Vandalia Road Greensboro

Friday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bryan Family YMCA, 501 W Market St., Greensboro

