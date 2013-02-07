CLOSE
#OurMoments: Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker On Obama’s 2008 Presidential Win

President Barack Obama is joined by First Lady, Michelle Obama and his lovely daughters, Sasha and Malia as he proudly salutes the crowd in Chicago after his victory speech at his election party in November 2008.

Boris Kodjoe: “The election of Barack Obama in 2008 is the most significant experience in Black History in the last 10 years.”

Nicole Ari Parker: “He set the foundation for having a Black man in office.”

President Barack Obama is clearly one of Black History’s biggest crowning moments in the last ten years. His initial election as the 44th President of the United States changed the game. It created a level of possibility for kids of color to dream bigger than being the next big rapper, reality show star or the like. To be completely honest, President Obama’s cathartic election redefined Black America and gave us hope for something that wasn’t likely two years prior. He welcomed change, progress and hope.

#OurMoments: Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker On Obama’s 2008 Presidential Win was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

