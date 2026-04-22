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Why Delayed Gratification Matters

On today’s “Wake Up & Win” segment on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Dr. Willie Jolley said this minute could change your family’s future. For 20 years, he has interviewed billionaires and multimillionaires on his “Willie Jolly Wealthy Way” show and podcast, gathering powerful lessons about money.

As we celebrate Financial Literacy Month, he shared a key principle from his new book, “Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better.” One of the greatest wealth-building principles he learned is the discipline of delayed gratification.

What Delayed Gratification Really Is

Financial literacy, he explained, teaches that you can have what you want in life. You just do not have to have everything right now. When you live below your means and invest the difference, you gain more control over your money. You also start to build real wealth, step by step.

How Wealthy People Think Differently

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Wealthy people develop discipline and refuse to spend money just to impress others. Many people stay broke trying to look rich. Wealthy people think long term, not short term. They invest now so they can enjoy later. They make sacrifices today so they can be more secure tomorrow.

A Challenge For This Month

This month, Dr. Jolley challenged listeners to practice discipline with every paycheck. Spend less than you earn and invest the difference. Remember that short-term discipline can create long-term financial freedom.

He closed the segment by reminding listeners that rich is good, but wealthy is so much better. He invited everyone to visit WinWithWillie.com for more on his new book and other tools to help you grow yourself and your wealth.

The Discipline of Delayed Gratification | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com